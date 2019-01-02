Annual baseball writers’ dinner honors 40th anniversary of Hernandez’s MVP season

Newly minted and longtime baseball Hall of Famers will be honored at the 61st Annual St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner on Jan. 20 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.
Among the honorees: Broadcasting great Bob Costas, newly elected Hall of Famer Lee Smith, and current Cardinals Miles Mikolas, Matt Carpenter, Harrison Bader and others.
Tickets are $150 each, with tables of 10 available, and can be purchased at stlouisbbwaa.com.
Vera Clemente, the widow of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, will receive the Branch Rickey Award for her contributions to the sport following the tragic death of her husband. He died in a plane crash while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The dinner will also honor Keith Hernandez on the 40th anniversary of his MVP season of 1979, when he led the National League with a .344 batting average, won a Gold Glove and made the All-Star Team.
The Cardinals rookie class of 2018 will also be honored, including Bader, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Yairo Munoz and manager Mike Shildt.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith will be honored for his role in the PGA Championship in St. Louis last summer, along with other members of the St. Louis committee handling the event.
Proceeds from the dinner are tax deductible and go to charitable organizations and journalism scholarships.
Joe Ostermeier, chairman of the St. Louis Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, has been writing about the Cardinals for the News-Democrat since 1985.
Comments