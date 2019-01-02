Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mater Dei easily tops Althoff
The Knights were led by Kierra Winkeler’s 22 and Shannon Lampe’s 14 points as they beat the Crusaders 60-35. Althoff had a 16 point performance from Anaya Davis.
High scoring Meteors shoot past Trico
The Marissa Meteors topped Trico 64-40 on Wednesday night with the help of some high scoring players. Emily Smith led the way with 23 points while Bree Portz scored an equally impressive 15 points in the team’s win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dupo falls in OT
The Dupo Tigers fell 53-52 to Valley Park in overtime. The game was tied at 22 at the half. When play resumed in the third quarter, Valley Park outscored Dupo 14-6 but the Tigers bounced back in the fourth quarter to tie it up at 45 and force the game into overtime. Kelvin Swims scored 29 points and Tyler Touchette had 10 in the team’s loss.
Range scores 26 points in win for New Athens
The Yellow Jackets were led by Joe Range and George Schneider who scored 26 and 13 points respectively as the team beat Father McGivney 54-52. Father McGivney had a 21-point effort from Darren Luchette and a 17-point effort from Kellen Weir.
