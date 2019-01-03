Sports

Top performers in high school basketball for Jan. 3

By Sarah Johnson

January 03, 2019 10:26 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tyler Kyle and Kelvin Swims, Dupo

The senior duo led the way for the Tigers as they rolled past Principia 53-28 on Thursday night. Kyle and Swims scored 17 and 12 points respectively. A typically high scoring player for Dupo, Swims has a season total of 344 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West

Nunn, a junior, tied her season high 23 points in the Maroons’ 57-51 conference win over Alton.

Kamryn Fandrey and Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette

Fandrey scored 16 points while Snipes pitched in 13 as Alton Marquette breezed past Nokomis 51-19.

Anna Hall, Civic Memorial

Hall had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in Civic Memorial’s 71-8 win over Mascoutah.

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

Lebanon fell to Okawville 51-43 despite a 22-point effort from senior standout Reinneck.

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

Bonaldi’s 19 points were more than enough to push the Eagles past Wesclin 56-32. The senior for Columbia has scored 254 points this season.

