Top performers in high school basketball for Jan. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tyler Kyle and Kelvin Swims, Dupo
The senior duo led the way for the Tigers as they rolled past Principia 53-28 on Thursday night. Kyle and Swims scored 17 and 12 points respectively. A typically high scoring player for Dupo, Swims has a season total of 344 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West
Nunn, a junior, tied her season high 23 points in the Maroons’ 57-51 conference win over Alton.
Kamryn Fandrey and Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
Fandrey scored 16 points while Snipes pitched in 13 as Alton Marquette breezed past Nokomis 51-19.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in Civic Memorial’s 71-8 win over Mascoutah.
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
Lebanon fell to Okawville 51-43 despite a 22-point effort from senior standout Reinneck.
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
Bonaldi’s 19 points were more than enough to push the Eagles past Wesclin 56-32. The senior for Columbia has scored 254 points this season.
