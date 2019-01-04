Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lawrence Brazil III, Belleville West
Brazil led the way for the Maroons with 19 points as they beat conference foe Alton 61-55 on Friday night.
Donovan Clay, Alton
Clay’s 21 points weren’t enough to push Alton to a win and the team lost to the defending Class 4A state champions 61-55.
Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Taylor was on fire for the Kahoks in their 62-42 Friday night win over Belleville East. The junior scored 25 points, bringing his season total to 364.
Kyle Dismukes, O’Fallon
Dismukes led the way for the Panthers with 11 points as they edged Edwardsville 42-40.
Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
Despite Wahlig’s 24 points, Waterloo fell to Highland 82-64.
Karson Huels, Gibault
Huels was unstoppable on offense for the Hawks, scoring a season high 32 points. With Huels’ impressive performance, the Hawks barely inched pasted Civic Memorial 63-60. The senior also had three steals on the night.
Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Valmeyer topped Red Bud 40-31 with help from McCarthy’s 18 points and Reinhardt’s 12 points.
Simon Thomas, Central
The Cougars battled through double overtime to come away victorious over Columbia 59-56. Thomas kept the offense going, scoring a team high 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Quierra Love and Sydney Harris, Edwardsville
Love had a team high 14 points while Harris pitched in 11 in the Tigers’ 43-34 win over conference rival O’Fallon on Friday night. Both players were very active on defense as well, with Love securing three rebounds and five steals and Harris grabbing eight rebounds.
