Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
As the Bulldogs took their fourth straight loss by a score of 56-50 to Valle Catholic, Wahlig had his fifth straight double-digit scoring game, this time with a team-high 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emily Reinneck, Abigail Reinneck and Alex Hearty, Lebanon
The Reinneck sisters were on fire again for the Greyhounds as the team topped Red Bud 50-26. Emily scored a team high 21 points while sister Abigail scored 11 and teammate Hearty pitched in 12 points. Emily and Abigail each recorded six steals as well.
Heather Rood, Triad
Rood’s 12 points were more than enough to boost Triad to an easy 40-19 win over conference foe Waterloo on Monday night.
Ashlyn Wightman and Maddie Davis, Gibault
The Lady Hawks breezed past Valmeyer 61-27 with the help of Wightman and Davis who scored 16 and 14 points, respectively. Wightman, a junior, was also active on defense, securing a team high 11 rebounds and one steal.
Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
Hall and Tyus topped the scoreboard for the Eagles with 17 and 16 points. Despite the junior duo’s high-scoring efforts, Civic Memorial fell to Teutopolis 58-46.
