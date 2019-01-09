Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson McAlister, Waterloo
McAlister scored a team-high 16 points along with three rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 53-48 win over Saxony Lutheran.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kamryn Fandrey and Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
The Explorers easily topped Madison 65-24 with the help of sophomore duo Fandrey and Snipes, who scored a team-high 15 and 14 points. Fandrey also had four rebounds and four steals while Snipes collected six rebounds and nine steals.
