Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL
Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon
With the help of Riley’s team high 18 points, the Panther topped Hazelwood East 54-43. The sophomore also shot 80 percent from the free throw line (4 of 5).
Joe Range and George Schneider, New Athens
Range and Schneider topped the scoreboard for the Yellow Jackets with 24 and 19 points, respectively, as New Athens beat Valmeyer 70-59.
Philip Reinhardt and Riley McCarthy, Valmeyer
Valmeyer was not without high scoring performances in the team’s 70-59 conference loss to New Athens. Reinhardt scored 23 points while McCarthy pitched in 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belleville East, Bryce Dowell
The Lancers easily beat Granite City 56-17 with the help of senior Bryce Dowell’s team high 18 points.
Tiffani Siekmann, Althoff
As the Crusaders topped Alton Marquette 50-43, Siekmann topped the scoreboard with a team high 14 points and was perfect from the three-point arc and free throw line with two attempts at each.
Caite Knutson and Kristyn Mitchell, Collinsville
Knutson and Mitchell had top performances for the Kahoks on defense and offense in the team’s 56-40 conference loss to Belleville West. Knutson, a junior, scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and two steals. Mitchell, a junior, also had 13 points but recorded a team high nine rebounds and two steals.
Sophia Bonaldi and Aryn Henke, Columbia
In the Lady Eagles’ 44-35 loss to Central, Bonaldi had 14 points, three rebounds and four steals while Henke pitched in 13 points, seven rebounds and one steal.
Emily and Abigail Reinneck, Lebanon
The senior duo once again brought in team high scoring performances in the Greyhounds’ 46-37 loss to Marissa. Emily scored 19 points while sister Abigail scored 15. Both players also shot 100 percent from the free throw line, Emily with four points and Abigail with two.
Haley Aldridge, Waterloo
Even with Aldridge’s impressive 17 points scored, seven rebounds and two steals, the Bulldogs were unable to move past Jerseyville and lost 51-37.
Heather Rood, Triad
Rood scored 19 points for the Knights in the team’s 55-24 win over Mascoutah.
Jenna Haselhorst, Wesclin
The senior was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line and scored a total of 12 points with three rebounds in the Warriors’ 41-30 win over Okawville.
Bree Portz and Emily Smith, Marissa
Portz and Smith scored 15 points apiece in the Meteors’ 46-37 win over conference rival Lebanon.
Danika White and Lainey Deterding, New Athens
White, a junior, scored 18 points while Deterding, a senior, scored 14 points in New Athens’ 47-30 victory over Dupo.
Harper Buhs and Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Buhs team high 16 points and Hall’s 14 were just what the Eagles needed to top Highland 43-41 on Thursday night. Hall was also active on the defensive end of the court, securing the double-double with an outstanding 13 rebounds.
