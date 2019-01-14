Top performers in high school sports

BOYS BASKETBALL
Karson Huels, Gibualt
Huels scored 21 points as the Hawks topped Wesclin 50-42.
Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
The Bulldogs edged past New Athens 60-59 with the help of Wahlig’s team high 22 points and six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall scored a season high 36 points as she led the Eagles to a dominating 75-34 win over Salem. Hall also collected 13 rebounds and four steals.
Aryn Henke, Columbia
Henke scored a team high 12 points and added six rebounds and five steals in Columbia’s 60-23 win over Granite City.
Anna McKee, Father McGivney
McKee’s 17 points helped the Griffins beat Gibault 48-27 on Monday night.
BOYS BOWLING
Ryan Warner, Collinsville
Warner placed second at the Salem Regional with a grand total of 1,319 points over six games and averaging 219 per game. Collinsville placed first as a team and will advance to the Alton Sectional on Saturday.
Austin Davis, Hunter Hediger, Austin Roach and Steven Reinacher, Highland
All four players advanced to the Alton Sectional after play at the Salem Regional. Davis had a total of 1,192 points over six games with an average of 198.67 per game. Hediger had a total of 1,149 points over six games with an average of 191.50 . Roach had a total of 1,131 points over six games with an average of 188.50. Reinacher had a total of 1.082 points over six games with an average of 180.33.
Bryce Pisetta, Spencer Kane and Matt Tipton, Triad
All three players advanced to the Alton Sectional after play at the Salem Regional. Pisetta had a total of 1,281 points over six games with an average of 213.50 per game. Kane had a total of 1,134 points over six games with an average of 189. Tipton had a total of 1,131 points with an average of 188.50.
Zach Ludwig and Connor Schomaker, Mater Dei
Ludwig and Schomaker qualified for the Alton Sectional after their performances at the Salem Regional. Ludwig had a total of 1,113 points over six games with an average of 185.50 per game. Schomaker had a total of 1,070 points with an average of 178.33.
