Monday’s high school scores

By Sarah Johnson

January 15, 2019 10:50 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

East St. Louis 64, Vashon 58

Mascoutah 62, Granite City 60

Gibault 50, Wesclin 42

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Lebanon 30

Waterloo 60, New Athens 59

Okawville 62, DuQuoin 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nashville 45, Althoff 39

Alton 70, Hazelwood West 66

Columbia 60, Granite City 23

Civic Memorial 75, Salem 34

Wesclin 45, Roxana 17

Father McGivney 48, Gibault 27

Vandalia 39, Centralia, 29

Teutopolis 55, Okawville 19

BOYS BOWLING

Salem Regional

Collinsville- 6013

Salem- 5840

Mt. Vernon-5793

Centralia- 5732

Highland- 5620

Triad- 5569

Mater Dei-5227

Vandalia- 4924

Wesclin- 4781

Edwardsville- 4729

Metro-East Lutheran- 4409

Granite City- 3947

Father McGivney- 1756

