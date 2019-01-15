Monday’s high school scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
East St. Louis 64, Vashon 58
Mascoutah 62, Granite City 60
Gibault 50, Wesclin 42
Metro-East Lutheran 63, Lebanon 30
Waterloo 60, New Athens 59
Okawville 62, DuQuoin 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nashville 45, Althoff 39
Alton 70, Hazelwood West 66
Columbia 60, Granite City 23
Civic Memorial 75, Salem 34
Wesclin 45, Roxana 17
Father McGivney 48, Gibault 27
Vandalia 39, Centralia, 29
Teutopolis 55, Okawville 19
BOYS BOWLING
Salem Regional
Collinsville- 6013
Salem- 5840
Mt. Vernon-5793
Centralia- 5732
Highland- 5620
Triad- 5569
Mater Dei-5227
Vandalia- 4924
Wesclin- 4781
Edwardsville- 4729
Metro-East Lutheran- 4409
Granite City- 3947
Father McGivney- 1756
