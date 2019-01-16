Sports

Tuesday’s high school scores

By Sarah Johnson

January 16, 2019 09:29 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Smet 59, O’Fallon 45

Collinsville 79, Cahokia 54

Highland 45, Edwardsville 43

Alton 76, Normandy 36

Collinsville 75, Riverview Gardens 32

Waterloo 76, Trico 72

Okawville 48, Gibault 38

Madison 69, Wesclin 56

Hillsboro 62, Lebanon 32

Nokomis 40, Civic Memorial 39

Marissa 68, Dupo 42

Murphysboro 47, Alton Marquette 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville East 51, Central 36

Belleville West 49, Hillsboro 44

Edwardsville 76, Alton 19

Greenville 56, Cahokia 25

Highland 67, Carlyle 46

Steeleville 53, Dupo 44

Mater Dei 55, Triad 43

Alton Marquette 51, Metro-East Lutheran 31

Freeburg 64, Gibault 33

