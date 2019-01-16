Wednesday’s top high school sports performances

BOYS BASKETBALL
Logan Lowery, O’Fallon
Lowery topped the scoreboard for the Panthers with 12 points in their 58-40 loss to Kirkwood on Wednesday night.
Greg Wells, Althoff
Wells did his best to lift the Crusaders in their 81-76 loss to Chaminade by scoring 22 points.
Cornelius Leflore, East St. Louis
LeFlore’s team high 18 points and three rebounds helped the Flyers beat Triad 76-43 in non-conference play.
Ray’Sean Taylor Cawhan Smith, Collinsville
The junior standout for Collinsville again topped the scoreboard with 21 points as Collinsville dominated Jerseyville 70-32. Smith was not far behind with 16 points.
Jacob Schadegg and Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei
Junior Jacob Schadegg scored 15 points while Haake, a sophomore, pitched in 14 as the Knights topped Granite City 64-54.
Zidane Moore, Granite City
Moore had 16 points, four from behind the three-point arc, in the Warriors’ 64-54 loss to Mater Dei.
Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Reinhardt carried the Pirates to victory with an impressive season high 30 points.
Chris Hartrich, Alton Marquette
The Explorers easily moved past Trico 70-32 on Wednesday night and were led by Hartrich’s 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amelia Bell and Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon
Bell and Gordon led the charge for the Panthers with 16 and 14 points, respectively, as O’Fallon beat Teutopolis 56-47 at the Highland Tournament.
Quierra Love, Edwardsville
Love and the 20-2 Tigers topped St. Joseph’s 59-35, with Love scoring the team high 16 points and adding four rebounds and two steals to her stats on the night.
Bria King and Kristyn Mitchell, Collinsville
King, a senior, scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Kahoks’ 63-35 victory over Hazelwood West. Mitchell, a junior was the only Collinsville player to grab a double-double on the night with 11 points and a team high 12 rebounds.
Abby Reeves, Azaria Moore and Erika Hurst, Granite City
Reeves tied her season best and had a team high 11 points in the Warriors’ 40-25 win over Madison. She was followed closely by Moore who pitched in eight points and secured 10 rebounds. Hurst was also active on both ends of the court with 7 points and 10 rebounds.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
At the Highland Tournament, the Eagles easily beat Nashville 46-18 with the help of Hall who secured the double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Comments