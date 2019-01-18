Sports

Thursday’s high school scores

By Sarah Johnson

January 18, 2019 09:50 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highland 64, Cahokia 50

Edwardsville 65, Jerseyville 52

Mount Zion 60, Lebanon 34

Freeburg 59, Steeleville 55

Teutopolis 62, Centralia 48

Wesclin 44, Okawville 36

Alton Marquette 66, Waterloo 43

Metro-East Lutheran 58, Civic Memorial 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville East 58, Mater Dei 38

Highland 56, Belleville West 30

East St. Louis 35, Alton 18

Freeburg 47, Wesclin 21

Central 46, Triad 35

Effingham 61, Centralia 29

Alton Marquette 62, Roxana 13

New Athens 56, Valmeyer 25

Marissa 44, Red Bud 26

Father McGivney 54, Brussels 14

