Friday’s top high school sports performances

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lawrence Brazil III, Belleville West
The Maroons advanced to the consolation championship game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo., with a 63-57 victory over Springfield Catholic and Brazil, a senior, was key to the win, scoring a team high 21 points.
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
Liddell scored a team high 16 points and barely missed a double double with nine rebounds as the defending Class 4A State Champion took its first loss of the season to Shadow Mountain (Ariz.) 74-57 on Thursday night at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo.
Terrance Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
Hargrove narrowly missed a double double in the Flyers’ 70-50 win over Effingham when he scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Ray’Sean Taylor and Marshall Harrison, Collinsville
Taylor’s 20 and Harrison’s 17 points lifted Collinsville past Highland 54-48.
Malik Green, Mascoutah
Green’s impressive 20 point performance led Mascoutah to a 62-56 win over Mater Dei on Friday night.
Jacob Schadegg, Mater Dei
Despite junior Jacob Schadegg’s season-high 19-point effort, the Knights fell to Mascoutah 62-56 in non-conference play.
Cole Khoury and Jacob O’Connor, Columbia
Both Khoury and O’Connor secured a double-double as the Eagles soared past Canton 65-37. Khoury, a senior, scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while O’Connor pitched in 16 points and secured 11 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bria King and Faith Liljegren, Collinsville
King scored 14 points and Liljegren pitched in 13, one from three-point range, in the Kahoks’ 48-46 loss to Greenville on Friday.
Amiyah Smith, Centralia
Amiyah Smith’s team high 14 points were not enough to top Pana and the Orphans fell 53-51.
