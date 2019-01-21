Top performances in high school sports for Jan. 14-18

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lawrence Brazil III, Belleville West
The Maroons advanced to the Consolation Championship game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions with a 63-57 victory over Springfield Catholic and Brazil, a senior, was key to the win, scoring a team high 21 points.
EJ Liddell, Belleville West
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Liddell scored a team high 16 points and barely missed a double double with nine rebounds as the defending Class 4A State Champions took their first loss of the season to Shadow Mountain from Arizona by a score of 74-57 on Thursday night at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield Missouri.
Caleb Burton, O’Fallon
Burton scored 14 points in the Panthers’ 59-45 loss to De Smet on Tuesday.
Logan Lowery, O’Fallon
Lowery topped the scoreboard for the Panthers with 12 points in their 58-40 loss to Kirkwood on Wednesday night.
Terry Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
Hargrove scored a game-high 24 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in the Flyers’ come-from-behind win over Vashon on Monday. Hargrove narrowly missed a double double on Friday in the Flyers 70-50 win over Effingham where he scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Cornelius Leflore, East St. Louis
LeFlore’s team high 18 points and three rebounds helped the Flyers beat Triad 76-43 on Wednesday in non-conference play.
Jackson Weller, Edwardsville
The Tigers edged Highland 45-43 on Tuesday night with the help of sophomore Jackson Weller’s 12 points.
A.J. Robertson and Jaylon Tuggle, Edwardsville
Robertson and Tuggle scored 15 and 14 point,s respectively as the Tigers topped Jerseyville 65-52 on Thursday.
Aaron Molton Ray’Sean Taylor and Cawhan Smith, Collinsville
The junior duo of Molton and Taylor scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to propel Collinsville to a 79-54 win over Cahokia. Taylor again topped the scoreboard with 21 points as Collinsville dominated Jerseyville 70-32 later in the week. Smith was not far behind with 16 points.
Zidane Moore, Granite City
Moore had 16 points, four from behind the three-point arc, in the Warriors’ 64-54 loss to Mater Dei.
Malik Green, Mascoutah
Green’s impressive 20 point performance led Mascoutah to a 62-56 win over Mater Dei on Friday night.
Jacob Schadegg and Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei
Junior Jacob Schadegg scored 15 points while Haake, a sophomore, pitched in 14 as the Knights topped Granite City 64-54. Despite Schadegg’s season high 19 point effort, the Knights fell to Mascoutah 62-56 in non-conference play on Friday.
Cole Khoury and Jacob O’Connor, Columbia
Both Khoury and O’Connor secured a double double as the Eagles soared past Canton 65-37. Khoury, a senior scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while O’Connor pitched in 16 points and secured 11 rebounds.
Karson Huels, Gibualt
Huels scored 21 points Monday night as the Hawks topped Wesclin 50-42.
Tre Wahlig and Jake Wade, Waterloo
The Bulldogs edged past New Athens 60-59 with the help of Wahlig’s team high 22 points and six rebounds. Wade and Wahlig both had outstanding performances in the Bulldogs’ 76-72 win over Trico later in the week. Wade had a team-high 28 points while Wahlig was not far behind with 27 points. Wahlig then had the team high in rebounds with 10 while Wade grabbed five.
Sam LaPorta, Highland
The Bulldogs fell to Edwardsville, 45-43, but stayed in the game with the help of LaPorta’s team-high 17 points.
Luke Krumsieg, Lebanon
Despite Krumsieg’s 17 point and six rebound effort, the Greyhounds fell to Hillsboro 62-32.
Cameron Brandmeyer and Nate Brede, Wesclin
In the Warriors’ 69-56 loss to Madison, Brandmeyer and Brede each scored a team high 18 points. Brede, a senior, was the only Warrior to score in double digits in Wesclin’s 44-36 win over Okawville and he did it in a big way with 30 points, four of which came from behind the 3-point arc.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan’s 18 points were not enough to push Civic Memorial to a win on Tuesday night and the team fell to Nokomis 40-39. later in the week, Zupan led the Eagles with 22 points and secured five rebounds as Civic Memorial dropped its game against Metro-East Lutheran 58-52. Four of the senior’s baskets came on 3-pointers and he also grabbed two steals.
Greg Wells, Althoff
Wells did his best to lift the Crusaders in their 81-76 loss to Chaminade by scoring 22 points.
Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Reinhardt carried the Pirates to victory with an impressive season high 30 points.
Chris Hartrich, Alton Marquette
The Explorers easily moved past Trico 70-32 on Wednesday night and were led by Hartrich’s 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Izzy Akoro, O’Fallon
At the Highland Tournament on Monday night, Akoro scored a team high 12 points to help lead the Panthers to a 61-50 win over Taylorville.
Amelia Bell and Ashley Schloer, O’Fallon
Bell and Schloer led the charge for the Panthers with 16 and 14 points, respectively, as O’Fallon beat Teutopolis 56-47 at the Highland Tournament.
Quierra Love, Edwardsville
Love and the Lady Tigers demonstrated exactly why they are one of the top teams in the Illinois with their 76-19 conference win over Alton. Love led the way with a team high 19 points and added three steals. Love and the 20-2 Tigers topped St. Joseph’s 59-35 later in the week, with Love scoring the team high 16 points and adding four rebounds and two steals to her stats on the night.
Abby Reeves, Azaria Moore and Erika Hurst, Granite City
Reeves tied her season best and had a team high 11 points in the Warriors’ 40-25 win over Madison. She was followed closely by Moore who pitched in eight points and secured 10 rebounds. Hurst was also active on both ends of the court with 7 points and 10 rebounds.
Bria King and Caite Knutson and Kristyn Mitchell, Collinsville
The duo of King and Knutson scored 18 points apiece with King adding five steals in the Kahoks’ dominating 75-32 win over Riverview Gardens. King, a senior, scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Kahoks’ 63-35 victory over Hazelwood West. Mitchell, a junior was the only Collinsville player to grab a double-double on the night with 11 points and a team high 12 rebounds.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall scored a season high 36 points as she led the Eagles to a dominating 75-34 win over Salem. Hall also collected 13 rebounds and four steals. At the Highland Tournament, the Eagles easily beat Nashville 46-18 with the help of Hall who secured the double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Aryn Henke, Columbia
Henke scored a team high 12 points and added six rebounds and five steals in Columbia’s 60-23 win over Granite City.
Anna McKee, Father McGivney
McKee’s 17 points helped the Griffins beat Gibault 48-27 on Monday night.
Madison Esmon, Dupo
Despite Esmon’s team and season high 20 points, Dupo fell to conference rival Steeleville 53-44.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
Snipes’ impressive 20-point effort was just what the Explorers need to top Metro-East Lutheran 51-31 on Tuesday night.
Carly Foersterling and Abby Williams, Alton Marquette
The freshman duo were the top scorers for the Explorers with 13 points apiece as Alton Marquette charged past Roxana 62-13.
Lilly Oliver, Ellie Eichenlaub and Haley Kimes, Freeburg
Oliver was on fire in Freeburg’s 64-33 win over Gibault, scoring a season high 26 points. Eichenlaub and Kimes were active on defense, securing 12 rebounds apiece along with four and three steals, respectively.
Tinleigh Jakimauskas, Valmeyer
Jakimauskas, a sophomore for the Pirates, had a double-double in Valmeyer’s 56-25 loss to conference foe New Athens with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Chloe Book, Central
The junior scored a game-high 18 points in the Cougars’ 45-35 win over Triad.
Amiyah Smith, Centralia
Amiyah Smith’s team high 14 points were not enough to top Pana and the Orphans fell 53-51.
BOYS BOWLING
Ryan Warner, Collinsville
Warner placed second at the Salem Regional with a grand total of 1,319 points over six games and averaging 219 per game. Collinsville placed first as a team and will advance to the Alton Sectional on Saturday.
Austin Davis, Hunter Hediger, Austin Roach and Steven Reinacher, Highland
All four players advanced to the Alton Sectional after play at the Salem Regional. Davis had a total of 1,192 points over six games with an average of 198.67 per game. Hediger had a total of 1,149 points over six games with an average of 191.50 . Roach had a total of 1,131 points over six games with an average of 188.50. Reinacher had a total of 1.082 points over six games with an average of 180.33.
Bryce Pisetta, Spencer Kane and Matt Tipton, Triad
All three players advanced to the Alton Sectional after play at the Salem Regional. Pisetta had a total of 1,281 points over six games with an average of 213.50 per game. Kane had a total of 1,134 points over six games with an average of 189. Tipton had a total of 1,131 points with an average of 188.50.
Zach Ludwig and Connor Schomaker, Mater Dei
Ludwig and Schomaker qualified for the Alton Sectional after their performances at the Salem Regional. Ludwig had a total of 1,113 points over six games with an average of 185.50 per game. Schomaker had a total of 1,070 points with an average of 178.33.
Comments