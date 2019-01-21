Monday’s top high school sports performances

BOYS BASKETBALL
Deavis Johnson, Antwan Baker and Cortez Brown, Cahokia
In Cahokia’s Monday night game, Johnson had a team high 20 points, Baker pitched in 15 and Brown was close behind with 13 points. Despite the trio’s high scoring performances, the Comanches fell 59-53 to University City.
Richard Robinson, East St. Louis
Robinson led the Flyers in points scored with 17 and rebounds with eight and also added three steals as East St. Louis topped Teutopolis 59-46.
Davontay Mason, Granite City
Mason grabbed 15 points in Granite City’s 58-47 loss to St. Louis Christian on Monday night.
Jake Wade and Nathan Brown, Waterloo
Wade was on fire in the Bulldogs’ 74-66 win over Sparta, scoring 27 points. Brown, a senior, was essential for Waterloo on defense where he secured a team high 12 rebounds and also pitched in 11 points.
Grant Goebel, Mater Dei
Goebel’s team high 17 points were just what the Knights needed as they narrowly topped town rival Central 66-65.
Spencer Cox, Alton Marquette
Junior Spencer Cox topped the scoreboard for the Explorers with 18 points in the team’s 77-40 win over Steeleville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aryn Henke and Lexi Touchette, Columbia
The duo scored 13 points apiece as Columbia topped Carlyle 69-29. Henke also added four rebounds and one steal while Touchette grabbed seven rebounds and two steals.
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei
Senior Kierra Winkeler led her team in a big way on Monday night as the Knights topped Salem 64-39. Winkeler scored a season best 28 points and added five rebounds and two steals.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
The Explorers topped White Hall North Greene 54-24 with freshman standout Snipes leading the charge with 19 points.
Madison Webb, Father McGivney
Webb’s 17 points, six rebounds and two steals were not enough to propel her team to a victory on Monday night and the Griffins fell to Jacksonville Routt 63-35.
