Tuesday’s top high school sports performances

By Sarah Johnson

January 22, 2019 10:46 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cornelius Leflore, East St. Louis

The Flyers topped conference rival O’Fallon 61-39 with the help of Leflore’s team high 13 points, six of which came from behind the arc.

Donovan Clay, Alton

Clay’s impressive 19-point performance allowed the Redbirds to top Edwardsville 61-49.

Luke Krumsieg, Lebanon

In the Greyhounds’ 66-27 loss to conference rival Marissa, Krumsieg scored a team high 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Jon Peterson and Jacob O’Connor, Columbia

Peterson scored 20 points and O’Connor pitched in 15 in the Eagles’ 50-43 victory over Salem.

Luke Ervie, Freeburg

Ervie led Freeburg to a 76-42 win over Father McGivney on Tuesday night with 21 points, six from 3-point range, four rebounds and two steals.

Nick Hemann, Alton Marquette

Hemann’s 15 points lifted the Explorers past Belleville East 52-30.

BOYS BOWLING

Jacob Amos, Columbia

Amos led the Eagles to the Alton Sectional title by scoring 1,296 over the course of six games. Columbia scored a total of 6,299 points and Collinsville placed second with 6,133.

Christian Bertoletti, Roxana

The senior for Roxana tied with Collinsville’s Ethan Gardner for first place at the Alton Sectional with 1,382 points over six games and will advance to the state tournament on Friday.

Ethan Gardner, Collinsville

The sophomore for Collinsville tied with Roxana’s Christian Bertoletti for first place at the Alton Sectiona with 1,382 points and will advance to the state tournament on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Randi Goodwin and Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West

Goodwin, a senior, scored 14 points including four 3-pointers in the Maroons’ 44-39 non-conference win over Triad. Nunn, a junior, pitched in 13 points.

Quierra Love, Edwardsville

Love, a member of the fourth-place finishing Tigers in the Class 4A state tournament in 2018, scored a team high 16 points and was perfect from behind the arc over three attempts as Edwardsville beat Belleville East 62-54.

Bryce Dowell and B’Aunce Carter, Belleville East

The senior duo of Dowell and Carter scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, in the Lancers’ 62-54 conference loss to Edwardsville.

Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon

Gordon gave the Panthers just the boost they needed to top Mater Dei 52-42 with a team high 13 points.

Anna McKee, Father McGivney

In the Griffins’ convincing 58-16 win over Granite City, McKee had a team high 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The sophomore has scored 321 points this season.

Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette

No stranger to high scoring performances, the Explorers freshman grabbed the team’s only double-digit performance with 27 points in the team’s 59-46 win over Lebanon.

