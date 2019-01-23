Tuesday’s high school scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Alton Marquette 52, Belleville East 30
Alton 61, Edwardsville 49
New Athens 48, Red Bud 46
Centralia 63, Marion 53
Columbia 50, Salem 43
Freeburg 76, Father McGivney 42
Marissa 66, Lebanon 27
East St. Louis 61, O’Fallon 39
Nashville 44, Okawville 30
Madison 55, Mater Dei 54
Wesclin 45, Staunton 36
Roxana 62, Metro-East Lutheran 49
Steeleville 65, Valmeyer 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edwardsville 62, Belleville East 54
Belleville west 44, Triad 39
O’Fallon 52, Mater Dei 43
East St. Louis 63, Collinsville 57
Greenville 59, Central 32
Father McGivney 58, Granite City 16
Mascoutah 46, Waterloo 34
Centralia 44, Marion 26
Alton 69, Cape Girardeau Central 44
Hillsboro 59, Wood River 29
Jacksonville Routt 61, Metro-East Lutheran 28
BOYS BOWLING
Alton Sectional
Columbia- 6299
Collinsville- 6133
Belleville East- 5988
Roxana- 5965
Alton- 5840
Freeburg- 5765
Centralia- 5753
Civic Memorial- 5721
Herrin- 5684
Anna-Jonesboro- 5660
Salem- 5634
Harrisburg- 5595
