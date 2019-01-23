Sports

Tuesday’s high school scores

By Sarah Johnson

January 23, 2019 11:27 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alton Marquette 52, Belleville East 30

Alton 61, Edwardsville 49

New Athens 48, Red Bud 46

Centralia 63, Marion 53

Columbia 50, Salem 43

Freeburg 76, Father McGivney 42

Marissa 66, Lebanon 27

East St. Louis 61, O’Fallon 39

Nashville 44, Okawville 30

Madison 55, Mater Dei 54

Wesclin 45, Staunton 36

Roxana 62, Metro-East Lutheran 49

Steeleville 65, Valmeyer 41

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 62, Belleville East 54

Belleville west 44, Triad 39

O’Fallon 52, Mater Dei 43

East St. Louis 63, Collinsville 57

Greenville 59, Central 32

Father McGivney 58, Granite City 16

Mascoutah 46, Waterloo 34

Centralia 44, Marion 26

Alton 69, Cape Girardeau Central 44

Hillsboro 59, Wood River 29

Jacksonville Routt 61, Metro-East Lutheran 28

BOYS BOWLING

Alton Sectional

Columbia- 6299

Collinsville- 6133

Belleville East- 5988

Roxana- 5965

Alton- 5840

Freeburg- 5765

Centralia- 5753

Civic Memorial- 5721

Herrin- 5684

Anna-Jonesboro- 5660

Salem- 5634

Harrisburg- 5595

