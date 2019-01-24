Thursday’s top high school sports performers

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryce Dowell and B’Aunce Carter, Belleville East
The Lady Lancers duo scored 20 points apiece as the team topped East St. Louis 72-56.
Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon
Gordon led the Panthers with 13 points in the team’s 65-41 conference win over Collinsville.
Quierra Love, Edwardsville
The Tigers limited Belleville West greatly on offense in their 62-17 win with the help of Love’s team high nine steals. Love also scored a team high 18 points and grabbed three rebounds.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
Snipes did her best to lift the Explorers past Jacksonville Routt but her team high 24 points were not enough and Marquette fell 57-48.
Danika White and Lainey Deterding, New Athens
White and Deterding scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to boost the Yellow Jackets to a 46-43 win over conference leader Marissa on Thursday night.
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
The junior’s 22 points were just what the Hawks needed to top Waterloo 49-38.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall had a big night for the Eagles, scoring 17 points along with 10 rebounds and 3 steals. With the help of Hall’s performance, Civic Memorial topped Columbia 54-23.
