Friday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ray’Sean Taylor and Marshall Harrison, Collinsville
The Kahoks topped conference foe O’Fallon 68-35 with the help of high scoring performances from junior Ray’Sean Taylor who scored 23 points and senior Marshall Harrison who pitched in 16 points.
Jaylin Mosby and Lawrence Brazil III, Belleville West
The senior duo led the way for the Maroons in their 59-29 win over conference rival Edwardsville. Mosby scored 13 points and Brazil pitched in 12.
Terrance Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
Hargrove carried the Flyers in their 67-52 victory over Belleville East by scoring an outstanding 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Jacob O’Connor, Columbia
O’Connor’s 21 points, two from three-point range, and nine rebounds helped the Eagles to top Okawville 62-59.
Will Aubel, Okawville
Aubel, a member of Okawville’s 2018 Class 1A state championship team, scored an impressive 24 points in the Rockets 62-59 loss to Columbia on Friday night.
Nick Hemann, Alton Marquette
Hemann’s 16 points lifted Marquette past Jerseyville 47-22.
Mitchell Haake, Mater Dei
In the Knight’s 44-42 loss to Teutopolis, Haake led the team in scoring with 16 points.
Henry Weber and Jacob Rowald, Valmeyer
Weber scored 17 and Rowald pitched in 167 points as Valmeyer easily beat Lebanon 70-30.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan was on fire for the Eagles in their close 66-62 win over Waterloo, scoring 35 points and securing eight rebounds.
Jake Wade and Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
The Bulldog duo tried to keep their team on track by scoring 24 and 23 points respectively, but despite their efforts, Waterloo fell to Civic Memorial 66-62.
BOYS BOWLING
Nick Elbe, Freeburg
After two rounds of competition at the IHSA boys bowling state Tournament, Elbe is the highest scoring local player with 1,384 pins He sits in sixth position and is 85 pins behind leader Edgar Burgos of St. Charles East.
