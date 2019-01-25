Top performers in high school sports for Jan. 21-25

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jaylin Mosby and Lawrence Brazil III, Belleville West
The senior duo led the way for the Maroons in their 59-29 win over conference rival Edwardsville. Mosby scored 13 points and Brazil pitched in 12.
Richard Robinson, East St. Louis
Robinson led the Flyers in points with 17 and rebounds with eight and also added three steals as East St. Louis topped Teutopolis 59-46.
Cornelius Leflore, East St. Louis
The Flyers topped conference rival O’Fallon 61-39 with the help of Leflore’s team high 13 points, six of which came from behind the arc.
Terrance Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis
Hargrove carried the Flyers in their 67-52 victory over Belleville East by scoring an outstanding 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Ray’Sean Taylor and Marshall Harrison, Collinsville
The Kahoks topped conference foe O’Fallon 68-35 with the help of high scoring performances from junior Ray’Sean Taylor, who scored 23 points, and senior Marshall Harrison, who pitched in 16 points.
Donovan Clay, Alton
Clay’s impressive 19-point performance allowed the Redbirds to top Edwardsville 61-49.
Davontay Mason, Granite City
Mason grabbed 15 points in Granite City’s 58-47 loss to St. Louis Christian on Monday night.
Deavis Johnson, Antwan Baker and Cortez Brown, Cahokia
In Cahokia’s Monday night game, Johnson had a team high 20 points, Baker pitched in 15 and Brown was close behind with 13 points. Despite the trio’s high scoring performances, the Comanches fell 59-53 to University City.
Luke Krumsieg, Lebanon
In the Greyhounds’ 66-27 loss to conference rival Marissa, Krumsieg scored a team high 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Grant Goebel, Mater Dei
Goebel’s team high 17 points were just what the Knights needed as they narrowly topped town rival Central 66-65.
Jon Peterson and Jacob O’Connor, Columbia
Peterson scored 20 points and O’Connor pitched in 15 in the Eagles’ 50-43 victory over Salem. On Friday, O’Connor’s 21 points, two from three-point range, and nine rebounds helped the Eagles to top Okawville 62-59.
Jake Wade and Nathan Brown, Waterloo
Wade was on fire in the Bulldogs’ 74-66 win over Sparta, scoring 27 points. Brown, a senior, was essential for Waterloo on defense where he secured a team high 12 rebounds and also pitched in 11 points.
Luke Ervie, Freeburg
Ervie led Freeburg to a 76-42 win over Father McGivney on Tuesday night with 21 points, six from 3-point range, four rebounds and two steals.
Spencer Cox, Alton Marquette
Junior Spencer Cox topped the scoreboard for the Explorers with 18 points in the team’s 77-40 win over Steeleville.
Nick Hemann, Alton Marquette
Hemann’s 15 points lifted the Explorers past Belleville East 52-30.
Will Aubel, Okawville
Aubel, a member of Okawville’s 2018 Class 1A state championship team, scored an impressive 24 points in the Rockets 62-59 loss to Columbia on Friday night.
Henry Weber and Jacob Rowald, Valmeyer
Weber scored 17 and Rowald pitched in 16 as Valmeyer easily beat Lebanon 70-30.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan was on fire for the Eagles in their 66-62 win over Waterloo, scoring 35 points and securing eight rebounds.
Jake Wade and Tre Wahlig, Waterloo
The Bulldog duo tried to keep their team on track by scoring 24 and 23 points respectively, but despite their efforts, Waterloo fell to Civic Memorial 66-62.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bryce Dowell and B’Aunce Carter, Belleville East
The senior duo of Dowell and Carter scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, in the Lancers’ 62-54 conference loss to Edwardsville. The pair was back in action on Thursday and scored 20 points apiece as the team topped East St. Louis 72-56.
Randi Goodwin and Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West
Goodwin, a senior, scored 14 points including four 3-pointers in the Maroons’ 44-39 non-conference win over Triad. Nunn, a junior, pitched in 13 points.
Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon
Gordon gave the Panthers just the boost they needed to top Mater Dei 52-42 with a team high 13 points. Later in the week, the junior led the Panthers with 13 points again in the team’s 65-41 conference win over Collinsville.
Quierra Love, Edwardsville
Love, a member of the fourth-place finishing Tigers in the Class 4A state tournament in 2018, scored a team high 16 points and was perfect from behind the arc over three attempts as Edwardsville beat Belleville East 62-54. Later in the week, the Tigers limited Belleville West greatly on offense in their 62-17 win with the help of Love’s team high nine steals. Love also scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed three rebounds.
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei
Senior Kierra Winkeler led her team in a big way on Monday night as the Knights topped Salem 64-39. Winkeler scored a season best 28 points and added five rebounds and two steals.
Aryn Henke and Lexi Touchette, Columbia
The duo scored 13 points apiece as Columbia topped Carlyle 69-29. Henke also added four rebounds and one steal while Touchette grabbed seven rebounds and two steals.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
No stranger to high scoring performances, the Explorers freshman grabbed the team’s only double-digit performance with 27 points in the team’s 59-46 win over Lebanon. On Thursday night, Snipes did her best to lift the Explorers past Jacksonville Routt but her team high 24 points were not enough and Marquette fell 57-48.
Danika White and Lainey Deterding, New Athens
White and Deterding scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to boost the Yellow Jackets to a 46-43 win over conference leader Marissa on Thursday night.
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
Wightman scored an impressive 25 points as the Hawks topped Rosati-Kain 50-39 on Wednesday night. The junior for Gibault also led the team in rebounds with 20. Wightman was back in top form again on Thursday night and her 22 points were just what the Hawks needed to top Waterloo 49-38.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall had a big night for the Eagles, scoring 17 points along with 10 rebounds and 3 steals. With the help of Hall’s performance, Civic Memorial topped Columbia 54-23.
Madison Webb, Father McGivney
Webb’s 17 points, six rebounds and two steals were not enough to propel her team to a victory on Monday night and the Griffins fell to Jacksonville Routt 63-35.
Anna McKee, Father McGivney
In the Griffins’ convincing 58-16 win over Granite City, McKee had a team high 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The sophomore has scored 321 points this season.
BOYS BOWLING
Jacob Amos, Columbia
Amos led the Eagles to the Alton Sectional title by scoring 1,296 over the course of six games. Columbia scored a total of 6,299 points and Collinsville placed second with 6,133.
Christian Bertoletti, Roxana
The senior for Roxana tied with Collinsville’s Ethan Gardner for first place at the Alton Sectional with 1,382 points over six games and will advance to the state tournament on Friday.
Ethan Gardner, Collinsville
The sophomore for Collinsville tied with Roxana’s Christian Bertoletti for first place at the Alton Sectiona with 1,382 points and will advance to the state tournament on Friday.
