Tuesday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson Holmes, Columbia
Holmes led the way for Columbia with a double-double including 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Eagles’ 61-60 win over Civic Memorial.
Luke Ervie, Freeburg
Ervie scored 25 points, leading Freeburg to a 62-59 win over Okawville.
Luke Cox, Triad
Cox scored an impressive 34 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Knights’ 61-58 loss to Gibault.
Nate Brede, Wesclin
Despite senior Nate Brede’s 21-point effort, the Warriors fell to Vandalia 59-49.
Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Reinhardt scored 20 points, with three baskets from behind the arc, in Valmeyer’s 50-52 loss to New Athens.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashley Schloer and Kayla Gordon, O’Fallon
Schloer, a senior, and Gordon, a junior, scored 13 points apiece in the Panthers’ 65-54 conference win over Belleville East. With only two games left in the season, both conference matchups, O’Fallon is in second place in the Southwestern Conference with a 22-6 record behind first place Edwardsville.
Ali Barisch, Triad
Barisch’s 14 points helped to propel the Knights to a 43-24 win over Granite City on Tuesday night.
Madison Webb and Anna McKee, Father McGivney
Webb was on fire for the Griffins on Tuesday night and secured a double double with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. McKee was not far behind, scoring 15 points. With the help of Webb and McKee, Father McGivney easily topped Metro-East Lutheran 59-26. The Griffins have one more game left in the regular season and sit in second place in the Prairie State Conference standings after Alton Marquette with a 19-10 record.
