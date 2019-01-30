Wednesday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Karson Huels, Gibault
Senior Karson Huels led the Hawks in a big way on Wednesday night, scoring 23 points as Gibault topped Columbia 38-26 in nonconference play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danika White, New Athens
White led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 24 points as they beat conference foe Steeleville 47-36. New Athens has one more game left in the season and is in third place in the Cahokia Kaskaskia Conference with a record of 13-10.
