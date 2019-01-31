Thursday’s top high school sports performers

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Quierra Love and Sydney Harris, Edwardsville
Love, a junior, had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals in the Tigers’ 54-41 conference win over East St. Louis. Harris, a freshman, was not far behind, pitching in 13 points. Edwardsville has two games left in the season, both conference matchups, and currently leads the Southwestern conference with a 25-2 record.
Amelia Bell, O’Fallon
Bell led the Panthers with 17 points and O’Fallon beat conference rival Belleville West 63-30. With two games left in the season, both conference matchups, O’Fallon is in second place in the Southwestern Conference standings behind Edwardsville with a 23-6 record.
Bria King, Collinsville
King’s team leading 17 points were more than enough to boost the Kahoks past Granite City 68-30. The senior for Collinsville also added seven rebounds and three steals. With two games left in the season, Collinsville is in fourth place in the Southwestern Conference standings with a 13-11 overall record.
Lilly Oliver and Ellie Eichenlaub, Freeburg
Oliver led led Freeburg on offense, scoring 13 points while Eichenlaub led the team on defense with 13 rebounds as Freeburg topped Mascoutah 52-35.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall helped lead the Eagles to a 59-43 win over Triad on Thursday night, scoring 17 points, securing seven rebounds, and grabbing eight steals. With two games left in the season, Civic Memorial sits in first place in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 24-5 record.
Maddie Davis Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
In the Hawks’ 61-54 victory over Wesclin, Davies scored an impressive 21 points while Wightman was on fire on both ends of the court with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Gibault has one game left in the season before postseason play begins.
