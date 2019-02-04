Monday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Cameron Brandmeyer, Wesclin
Brandmeyer scored an impressive 29 points, leading the Warriors to a 57-42 win over Carlyle last Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Randi Goodwin and Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West
Goodwin scored 12 points and Nunn pitched in 11 as the Maroons topped Granite City 57-30 on Monday night. Belleville West has two games left in the season, both conference matchups, and is in fifth place in the Southwestern Conference standings with a 12-15 record.
Dayvianna Jennings and Destiny Roberson, Cahokia
Jennings and Roberson scored 14 points apiece in the Comanches’ 65-52 loss to Miller Career. Cahokia is in fourth place in the South Seven Conference with a 5-10 record and has two games left in the regular season.
Alyssa Powell, Triad
Powell scored a season high 18 points in Triad’s 56-41 loss to Jerseyville. Triad has one more game left in the regular season before it begins postseason play in the Class 3A Mater Dei Regional against Mascoutah on Feb. 11.
Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
The junior duo of Hall and Tyus scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, in a 71-33 win over conference rival Mascoutah. Civic Memorial has one game left in the regular season and will begin postseason play on Feb. 12 at the Class 3A Rochester Regional.
