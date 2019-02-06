Wednesday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Sam LaPorta, Jake Kruse and Brady Feldman, Highland
The senior trio had big scoring performances in Highland’s 56-49 win over Columbia. LaPorta led the way with 19 points, Kruse pitched in 14, and Feldman was not far behind with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
In the Greyhounds 45-36 Class 1A Lebanon Regional Semifinal game against Father McGivney, Reinneck, a senior, scored an impressive 28 points.
Anaya Davis, Althoff
Davis helped the Crusaders top Carlyle 62-45 in the Class 2A Wesclin Regional Semifinal by scoring 24 points. Althoff will play for the regional title against Sesser- Valier on Thursday.
