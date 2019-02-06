High school basketball postseason roundup

New Athens tops Gibault to advance to regional championship
At the Class 1A New Athens Regional Semifinal, the home team beat the Gibault Hawks 40-27 to advance to the championship game on Thursday.
Reinneck scores big in Lebanon’s win
Senior Emily Reinneck led the charge for the Greyhounds with 28 points in the teams 45-36 win over Father McGivney. With this win, Lebanon advances to the Class 1A Lebanon Regional Championship on Friday where they will take on Okawville.
Okawville advances to regional championship
With its 69-41 victory over Metro-East Lutheran, Okawville advances to take on Lebanon in the Class 1A Lebanon Regional Championship on Friday. The Rockets had three players score in the double digits including Sydney Tebbe with 17 points, Madison Powell who scored 16 points and Kathryn Lohman who pitched in 11 points.
Davis scores 24 in Althoff’s win
At the Class 2A Wesclin Regional Semifinal, Althoff topped Carlyle 62-45 with the help of Anaya Davis’ 24 points. Tiffani Siekmann pitched in 13 points. The Crusaders led throughout, going into halftime with a 27-14 lead and expanding on it in the second half. Althoff will take on Sesser-Valier for the regional championship title on Thursday.
Wesclin falls hard in regional semifinal
Wesclin dropped its home regional tournament semifinal game to Sesser-Valier 61-26 on Wednesday night. Senior Jenna Haselhorst was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 10 points.
