High school basketball postseason roundup for Feb. 7

New Athens beats Wolf Lake
The Yellow Jackets ran away with the Class 1A New Athens Regional title over Wolf Lake 50-23. New Athens worked hard on defense to limit Wolf Lake to eight points in the first quarter and four in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 30-12 lead. The Yellow Jackets did not let up when they came back to start the second half and were able to pull away with the win. New Athens will take on Goreville at the Steeleville Sectional on Monday.
Nashville tops Pinckneyville to advance in postseason play
The Nashville Hornets beat the Pinckneyville Panthers 40-21 to claim the title of Class 2A Trico Regional Champions. Nashville will play Harrisburg at the Red Bud Sectional on Monday.
Althoff narrowly grabs regional crown
The Althoff Crusaders survived a tough matchup against Sesser-Valier on Thursday night and came away with the Class 2A Wesclin Regional Championship title 40-39. The Crusaders bounced back from a 15-10 deficit at the half to claim the victory. Althoff will take on the winner of the Vienna Regional at the Red Bud Sectional on Monday.
