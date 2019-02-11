High school basketball postseason roundup for Feb. 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belleville West moves past Alton
The Maroons topped Alton 44-35 at the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional on Monday night. Belleville West went into halftime with only a slight lead at 20-19 but came out strong to outscore the Redbirds in the third and fourth quarters. Myana Lampley, a senior, was the leading scorer for the Maroons with 15 points. Belleville West will take on host O’Fallon on Wednesday.
Collinsville breezes past Granite City
The Kahoks were at their best on Monday night as they easily topped conference rival Granite City 61-24 to advance to the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional Semifinal against Springfield on Wednesday. Junior Caite Knutson led the way with 14 points while senior Bria King pitched in 12 and junior Kristyn Mitchell scored 11 points.
East St. Louis soars past Waterloo
The Flyers easily advanced in postseason play with a 57-18 win over Waterloo. East St. Louis will play Columbia in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional Semifinal on Tuesday.
Cahokia tops Freeburg
At the Class 3A Waterloo Regional, the Comanches beat Freeburg 60-48 to advance to the semifinal against Effingham on Tuesday.
Triad wins regional quarterfinal game
Triad came out victorious over Mascoutah 42-30 on Monday night and will play Highland at the Class 3A Mater Dei Regional Semifinal on Wednesday. Ali Barisch scored a team high 13 points for Triad in the win.
Crusaders advance in Class 2A postseason play
Althoff beat Hamilton Count 62-57 in the Class 2A Red Bud Sectional and will play Nashville for the sectional championship on Thursday.
Lebanon eliminated
The Lady Greyhounds fell to Carrollton 44-22 at the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional. Carrollton controlled the game from the start, going into the half with a 19-8 lead and outscoring Lebanon in all four quarters. Lebanon finished the season with a 22-12 record.
