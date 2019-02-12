Tuesday’s top high school sports performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jaylin Mosby and EJ Liddell, Belleville West
The senior duo helped to get the Maroons back on track after the defending Class 4A state champions suffered two consecutive losses with a 74-60 win over crosstown rival Belleville East. Mosby scored 20 points and Liddell pitched in 19.
Isaiah May and Braxton Stacker, Belleville East
Despite May’s 28 points and Stacker’s 19 points, the Lancers fell to Belleville West 74-60.
Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon
Riley’s 28 points helped the Panthers to top Mascoutah 64-54 on Tuesday night.
Marshall Harrison, Collinsville
Harrison topped the scoreboard for the Kahoks, scoring 15 points in the team’s 49-36 win over Edwardsville. With three games left in the season, all of them conference matchups, Collinsville leads the Southwestern Conference standings with a 25-3 record over second place Belleville West.
Kelvin Swims, Dupo
The senior standout for Dupo was unstoppable in the Tigers’ 74-48 conference win over Lebanon, scoring a season best 46 points. Dupo has only two regular season games left and is currently in second place in the Cahokia Kaskaskia Conference standings with an overall season record of 15-13.
Zavier Shaw, Lebanon
Despite Shaw’s 23-point effort, the Greyhounds fell to Dupo 74-48. Lebanon has one game left in the season before beginning postseason play at the Class 1A Marissa Regional next Tuesday.
Dylan Altadonna, Gibault
Altadonna scored a season best 21 points in the Hawks’ 54-42 loss to Highland. Gibault has one game left in the regular season before it takes on Valmeyer at the Class 1A Marissa Regional next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sydney Harris and Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville
Chatham Glenwood was no match for the high-scoring Edwardsville Tigers at the Class 4A Quincy Regional on Tuesday night. Edwardsville won 75-33 with the help of Freshman Sydney Harris who scored 26 points, secured nine rebounds and grabbed four steals. Townsend, a senior, was not far behind, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds and two steals. The Tigers will take on Belleville East for the Regional crown on Thursday.
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
Bonaldi’s 34 were just what the Eagles need to top East St. Louis 65-54 to advance to the Class 3A Waterloo Regional Championship game. The senior also had five rebounds and three steals.
