Regional Roundup: girls champions crowned

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Columbia eliminated from playoffs
With the Class 3A Waterloo Regional Championship crown in their sights, the Eagles fell to Effingham 47-33. Senior Sophia Bonaldi was the leading scorer for the team with 11 points. Columbia finished the season with a record of 23-6.
Mater Dei tops Highland for regional crown
Mater Dei beat Highland 57-51 to claim their Class 3A home tournament regional title. The two teams stayed neck and neck throughout the night with the score sitting at 25-22 in favor of Mater Dei at halftime and both teams scoring 20 points in the third quarter. In fourth quarter however, Mater Dei was able to pull a little further ahead and seal its victory by outscoring the Bulldogs slightly 12-9. Kierra Winkeler and Claire Tonnies scored 16 points apiece for the Knights. Mater Dei will take on Carterville at the Class 3A Salem Sectional on Tuesday.
Civic Memorial wins
Civic Memorial beat Springfield 61-53 for the Class 3A Rochester Regional Championship title and will play Decatur (MacArthur) on Monday at the Taylorville Sectional.
Carterville easily tops Centralia
Carterville beat Centralia 57-34 and as a result was crowned the Class 3A Carbondale Regional Champions. Centralia finished the season with an overall record of 14-16. Carterville will play Mater Dei at the Salem Sectional on Tuesday.
