Regional Roundup: Several local teams eliminated

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marissa falls in Super-Sectional
The Marissa Meteors fell one round short of the state semifinals to Hume (Shiloh) 55-28 at the Class 1A Salem Super-Sectional. Marissa struggled for most of the game, scoring zero points in the first quarter and only six in the second to go into the half behind 29-6. Offense picked up for the team in the fourth quarter when they outscored Hume (Shiloh) 17-12 but it was too late to mount a comeback. Marissa finished the season with an overall record of 26-6.
Nashville out one round shy of state semifinals
The Nashville Hornets lost to Teutopolis 37-27 at the Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional. Alyssa Cole was the leading scorer with 8 points.
Hall leads Civic Memorial to win
Junior Anna Hall scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a 61-49 win over Decatur MacArthur at the Class 3A Taylorville Sectional on Monday night. Civic Memorial will play for the Sectional championship on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Athens eliminated early
New Athens lost to Lovejoy 62-45 in the opening round of the Class 1A Marissa Regional. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with an overall record of 10-17.
Red Bud unable to stop Trico
Red Bud lost to Trico 50-41 at the Class 2A Chester Regional. Parker Van Dorn and Jaden Birkner were the leading scorers for the Musketeers with 12 and 11 point respectively. Red Bud finished the season with an overall record of 3-26.
Dupo out of playoffs
At the Class 2A Carlyle Regional, Dupo lost to the host team 57-37. Dupo finished the season with a 17-13 record.
