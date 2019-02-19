Regional Roundup: Edwardsville girls, Okawville boys advance

BOY BASKETBALL
Okawville comes out on top
The defending Class 1A state champions showed they meant businesses at Tuesday’s Class 1A Marissa Regional, beating Lebanon 69-23. Okawville came out of the first quarter with a 28-8 lead and never gave the Greyhounds a chance to respond. The Rockets advance to take on Gibault on Wednesday.
Gibault advances
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Gibault beat Valmeyer 58-51 to advance to the Class 1A Marissa Regional Semifinal on Wednesday against Okawville.
Hartich, Terry lead Alton Marquette to victory
Christ Hartich scored 15 points and Brett Terry pitched in 13 in Marquette’s big 73-36 win over Staunton. The Explorers will play for the Class 2A Piasa Southwestern Regional Championship on Friday.
Pelczynski leads Nashville to win
Terry Pelczynski scored 13 points and Bryce Bultman pitched in 10 as Nashville topped Carlyle 52-21. The Hornets will play for the Class 3A Carlyle Regional Championship on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Townsend propels Edwardsville to win
The O’Fallon Panthers made the path to the sectional crown a difficult one for Edwardsville on Tuesday night, but the Tigers came away with a 48-46 win and advanced to the Class 4A Normal Community West Sectional Championship game. Senior Jaylen Townsend led the way with 17 points. The Tigers jumped out to an early 13 point lead by the end of the first quarter and led 31-23 at the half. O’Fallon bounced back to close the gap to 45-43 with 1:33 to go, but Edwardsville was able to hold on for the win. Edwardsville will play Rock Island for the Sectional Championship on Thursday. O’Fallon finished the season with a record of 25-9.
Mater Dei tops Carterville
Mater Dei beat Carterville 55-46 at the Class 3A Salem Sectional. Kierra Winkler led the way with 20 points and five rebounds. The Knights will play Effingham for the sectional championship on Thursday.
Comments