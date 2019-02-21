Regional Roundup: Sectional championships rough for local teams

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Edwardsville gets earlier than expected playoff exit
The 2017 Class 4A state Champions and 2018 Class 4A fourth-place finishing Edwardsville Tigers were eliminated from postseason play with a 51-45 loss to Rock Island at the Class 4A Normal Community West Sectional Championship on Thursday night. The Tigers fell behind quicklywith the score sitting at 16-11 after the first quarter. Rock Island extend its lead to eight points by halftime. Edwardsville was led in scoring by Quierra Love with 16 points and Jaylen Townsend who pitched in 12 points. Edwardsville finished with an overall record of 30-3.
Mater Dei looses by 2 in sectional title game
Mater Dei dropped the Class 3A Salem Sectional Championship game 42-40 to Effingham. The Knights finished the season with a record of 23-8.
Civic Memorial Eliminated
At the Class 3A Taylorville Sectional Championship, Civic Memorial lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin 53-44. The Eagles finished the season with a record of 29-6.
