Regional Roundup: Regional champions crowned

In an exciting game at the Class 1A Marissa Regional, Okawville edged past host Marissa 52-51 to claim the regional crown. The two teams battled the entire game, with several lead changes throughout the night. At the half the score sat at 29-24 in favor of Marissa. After Okawville charged out to a nine-point lead late in the third quarter, the Meteors bounced back to take a 40-37 lead going into the fourth. With 1.3 seconds left on the clock, Okawville scored to seal the victory. Marissa finished its season with a record of 25-3. The defending Class 1A State champion will play in its home sectional on Wednesday.
Nashville beat Wesclin 45-30 to claim the Class 2A Carlyle Regional Championship. Bryce Bultman and Carson Parker scored 15 points a piece for the Hornets. Wesclin finished the season 16-16. Nashville will take on West Frankfort at the Class 2A DuQuoin Sectional on Wednesday.
Nick Hemann scored 16 points and Christ Hartrich pitched in 14 in the Explorers’ 44-40 win over Greenville at the Class 2A Piasa Southwestern Regional Championship. Alton Marquette will play Pinckneyville at the DuQuoin Sectional on Tuesday.
