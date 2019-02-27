Regional Roundup: Nashville and Mater Dei advance

BOYS BASKETBALL
Nashville advances to sectional championship
With the help of Bryce Bultman’s 24 points and Carson Parker’s 13, the Hornets topped West Frankfort 54-31 to advance to the championship game of the Class 2A DuQuoin sectional against Alton Marquette on Friday.
Columbia eliminated
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The Columbia Eagles dropped their Class 3A Freeburg Regional Semifinal game against Herrin 61-45 and were eliminated from postseason play. Columbia got off to a slow start and was unable to recover. Herrin led 33-18 at halftime. Jon Peterson and Cole Khoury scored 13 points each in the team’s loss. Columbia finished the season with an overall record of 19-13.
Mater Dei narrowly advances
In an exciting match up at the Class 3A Central Regional, Mater Dei beat crosstown rival and host Central 56-55. The game was close from the start, with the teams scoring 14 points apiece at the end of the first quarter. Mater Dei pulled ahead by six at the half but Central regrouped and came back and closed the gap to three points with the score sitting at 43-40 going into the final quarter. In the end, the Knights held out for the win. Central finished the season with an overall record of 19-13. Mater Dei will play East St. Louis on Friday for the regional championship.
Salem tops Mount Vernon
At the Class 3A Salem Regional, Salem beat Mount Vernon 53-39 to advance to the championship game on Friday against Highland. Jacob Harness led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points, while Isaak Hays pitched in 12.
Okawville moves on
The defending Class 1A state champions beat Whinchester 61-46 at the Class 1A Okawville Sectional and will play Madison for the championship on Friday.
Comments