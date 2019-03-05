Regional Roundup: Belleville West and East St. Louis among Tuesday’s winners

BOYS BASKETBALL
East St. Louis advances
East St. Louis topped Herrin 61-52 at the Class 3A Mascoutah Sectional. Herrin took the advantage after the end of the first quarter with a 21-20 lead but the Flyers outscored the Tigers in the second quarter to go into the half with a 34-29 lead. The score continued to stay close in the third, with the Flyers holding onto a three point lead and then outscoring Herrin 11-5 in the fourth to hold on for the win. Terrance Hargrove Jr. led the way with 15 points while Elijah Rice and Travian Jones scored 13 points a piece for the Flyers. East St. Louis will play for the Sectional Championship on Friday.
Defending champions Okawville knocked out of playoffs
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The defending Class 1A State Champion Okawville Rockets were eliminated from postseason play after a 71-68 overtime loss to Triopia at the Class 1A Jacksonville Super-Sectional. The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter and the Rockets took a one-point lead at the half. Triopia bounced back to take a 40-39 lead going into the fourth quarter. After the buzzer sounded to end the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 57. Triopia outscored the Rockets 14-8 in overtime to seal the victory. Senior Will Aubel had a team-high 23 points scored in the loss. Okawville finished the season with an overall record of 21-13.
Nashville heading to state
At the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional, Nashville beat Teutopolis 41-28 to earn a spot in the state finals this weekend. Nashville will play Gibson City on Friday. The winner of that matchup will play for the state championship on Saturday.
Belleville West wins
Belleville West beat Alton 59-49 and will play for the Class 4A East Moline Sectional Championship against Danville on Friday.
Comments