Regional Roundup: Mascoutah advances to sectional championship game

BOYS BASKETBALL
Mascoutah beats Highland
At the Class 3A Mascoutah Sectional, host team Mascoutah topped Highland 77-50 to advance to the championship game against East St. Louis on Friday. Mascoutah Senior Shawn Wienstroer had a game high 29 points which included eight 3-pointers, and fellow senior Malik Green pitched in 19 points. Sam LaPorta was the leading scorer for Highland with 15 points. Highland finished the season with an overall record of 28-6.
