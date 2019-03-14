Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

GIRLS SOCCER
Payton Richter, Waterloo
Richter, a freshman, led Waterloo with two goals in the team’s 4-1 win over Alton Marquette. After three gamesthis season, the Bulldogs have a record of 1-1-1 and will play Civic Memorial on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Jeff Getchell and Jack Owens, Macoutah
In Mascoutah’s opening game of the season, Getchell and Owens scored three runs apiece as the Indian’s shutout Carlyle 15-0 on Thursday night. Mascoutah will play Mount Zion at O’Fallon on Friday.
