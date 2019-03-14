Sports

Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 14, 2019 09:57 PM

JJAVA - Fotolia

GIRLS SOCCER

Payton Richter, Waterloo

Richter, a freshman, led Waterloo with two goals in the team’s 4-1 win over Alton Marquette. After three gamesthis season, the Bulldogs have a record of 1-1-1 and will play Civic Memorial on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Jeff Getchell and Jack Owens, Macoutah

In Mascoutah’s opening game of the season, Getchell and Owens scored three runs apiece as the Indian’s shutout Carlyle 15-0 on Thursday night. Mascoutah will play Mount Zion at O’Fallon on Friday.

