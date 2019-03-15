Friday’s top performers in high school sports

BOYS BASEKTBALL
Terrence Hargrove Jr. and Jashawn Anderson, East St. Louis
Hargrove, a senior, and Anderson, a junior, scored 19 and 14 points respectively to help lead the Flyers to a 57-48 win over Peoria Manual and a chance to play for the Class 3A state championship on Saturday against Chicago (Bogan). Hargrove was also active on defense, securing a team-high 12 rebounds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Elena Fridley, Wesclin
Wesclin was unstoppable on Friday night due in large part to the efforts of junior Elena Fridley who scored four goals in the Warriors’ 14-0 win over Mount Vernon.
