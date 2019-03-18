Sports

Monday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 18, 2019 10:08 PM

JJAVA - Fotolia
JJAVA - Fotolia

SOFTBALL

Katie Fertig, Lebanon

In the Greyhounds’ dominating 11-1 win over Mascoutah, Fertig scored three runs over three at-bats and had three RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Faith Rackers, Mater Dei

Rackers, a junior for the Knights, scored three goals as Mater Dei topped Father McGivney 5-1.

Anna Hall, Civic Memorial

Hall scored two of the Eagles’ goals in the team’s 3-1 win over Litchfield on Monday night.

BASEBALL

Jake Owens and Cole Gober, Mascoutah

In Mascoutah’s 14-0 win over Centralia, Jack Owens scored three runs with three hits and one RBI. Gober scored one run and had three hits which resulted in four RBIs.

Evan Gray and Zechariah Georgian, Belleville East

Gray and Georgian scored two runs apiece and each drove in three runs as the Lancers topped Dupo 9-3.

Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer

Reinhardt scored three runs and had three RBIs to help Valmeyer beat Wood River 13-8.

  Comments  