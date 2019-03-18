Monday’s top performers in high school sports

SOFTBALL
Katie Fertig, Lebanon
In the Greyhounds’ dominating 11-1 win over Mascoutah, Fertig scored three runs over three at-bats and had three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Faith Rackers, Mater Dei
Rackers, a junior for the Knights, scored three goals as Mater Dei topped Father McGivney 5-1.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall scored two of the Eagles’ goals in the team’s 3-1 win over Litchfield on Monday night.
BASEBALL
Jake Owens and Cole Gober, Mascoutah
In Mascoutah’s 14-0 win over Centralia, Jack Owens scored three runs with three hits and one RBI. Gober scored one run and had three hits which resulted in four RBIs.
Evan Gray and Zechariah Georgian, Belleville East
Gray and Georgian scored two runs apiece and each drove in three runs as the Lancers topped Dupo 9-3.
Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer
Reinhardt scored three runs and had three RBIs to help Valmeyer beat Wood River 13-8.
