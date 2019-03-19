Sports

Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 19, 2019 10:13 PM

BASEBALL

Sam McAnulty and Drew Gray, Belleville East

In the Lancers’ 8-1 win over Wesclin, Sam McAnulty scored three runs and had one RBI while teammate Drew Gray scored one run and brought in four RBIs over three at bats.

Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud

Van Dorn scored three runs and brought in three RBIs as the Musketeers topped Lebanon 13-2 on Tuesday night.

Josh Dima and Jack Toenjes, Althoff

Josh Dima helped to lead the Crusaders to a 7-3 win over New Athens by scoring three runs while Jack Toenjes had three RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Karleigh Daniels and Payton Richter, Waterloo

Daniels and Richter scored two goals apiece as Waterloo topped Civic Memorial 6-0.

Kylie Petroski, Wesclin

The high-scoring Wesclin Warriors got three goals from freshman Kylie Petroski an 8-0 win over Wood River.

SOFTBALL

Zoie Howard, O’Fallon

Howard scored five runs and brought in three RBIs in the Panthers’ dominating 16-4 win over Wesclin.

  Comments  