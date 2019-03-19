Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL
Sam McAnulty and Drew Gray, Belleville East
In the Lancers’ 8-1 win over Wesclin, Sam McAnulty scored three runs and had one RBI while teammate Drew Gray scored one run and brought in four RBIs over three at bats.
Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud
Van Dorn scored three runs and brought in three RBIs as the Musketeers topped Lebanon 13-2 on Tuesday night.
Josh Dima and Jack Toenjes, Althoff
Josh Dima helped to lead the Crusaders to a 7-3 win over New Athens by scoring three runs while Jack Toenjes had three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Karleigh Daniels and Payton Richter, Waterloo
Daniels and Richter scored two goals apiece as Waterloo topped Civic Memorial 6-0.
Kylie Petroski, Wesclin
The high-scoring Wesclin Warriors got three goals from freshman Kylie Petroski an 8-0 win over Wood River.
SOFTBALL
Zoie Howard, O’Fallon
Howard scored five runs and brought in three RBIs in the Panthers’ dominating 16-4 win over Wesclin.
