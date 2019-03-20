Sports

Wednesday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 20, 2019 09:15 PM

JJAVA - Fotolia
SOFTBALL

Abigail Porter, Alton Marquette

In Alton Marquette’s dominating 27-1 win over Brussels on Wednesday night, sophomore Abigail Porter scored four runs and brought in three RBIs.

Alyson Haegele and Abby Scyoc, Alton

The junior duo of Haegel and Scyoc scored two runs apiece with Scyoc hitting a home run in Alton’s 11-0 win over Bunker Hill.

Zoie Howard, O’Fallon

Howard scored three runs in the Panthers’ 10-0 win over Waterloo.

BASEBALL

Dawson Klunk and Jacob Acker, Roxana

Klunk scored three of the Shells runs in the team’s 13-7 win over Wood River while Acker brought in three RBIs and scored one run.

