Wednesday’s top performers in high school sports

SOFTBALL
Abigail Porter, Alton Marquette
In Alton Marquette’s dominating 27-1 win over Brussels on Wednesday night, sophomore Abigail Porter scored four runs and brought in three RBIs.
Alyson Haegele and Abby Scyoc, Alton
The junior duo of Haegel and Scyoc scored two runs apiece with Scyoc hitting a home run in Alton’s 11-0 win over Bunker Hill.
Zoie Howard, O’Fallon
Howard scored three runs in the Panthers’ 10-0 win over Waterloo.
BASEBALL
Dawson Klunk and Jacob Acker, Roxana
Klunk scored three of the Shells runs in the team’s 13-7 win over Wood River while Acker brought in three RBIs and scored one run.
