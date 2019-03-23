Sports

Friday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 23, 2019 02:30 PM

JJAVA - Fotolia
GIRLS SOCCER

Jayde Speight, Father McGivney

Speight, a junior, scored the decisive goal for the Griffins in the teams 1-0 win over Freeburg on Friday night.

SOFTBALL

Shiane Taylor, Kailey Daniel and Jenna Bohnenstiehl, Triad

The Knights got a high scoring 15-5 win over Wood River with the help of several of its team members. Taylor scored three of the team’s runs, including one home run. Daniel and Bohnenstiehl also pitched in with three runs a piece.

Colleen Cockrell, Freeburg

Cockrell scored two runs for Freeburg, including a home run, and added three RBIs as the team topped Dupo 15-5.

Kylie Cleveland, Columbia

Cleveland hit one home run and scored three runs total. She also had two RBIs in Columbia’s 11-0 victory over Chester.

BASEBALL

Hayden Moore, Edwardsville

Several Tigers scored multiple runs in the teams 14-1 win over De Smet, with Moore, a sophomore, scoring two runs and leading the Tigers in RBIs with three.

