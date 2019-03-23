Friday’s top performers in high school sports

GIRLS SOCCER
Jayde Speight, Father McGivney
Speight, a junior, scored the decisive goal for the Griffins in the teams 1-0 win over Freeburg on Friday night.
SOFTBALL
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Shiane Taylor, Kailey Daniel and Jenna Bohnenstiehl, Triad
The Knights got a high scoring 15-5 win over Wood River with the help of several of its team members. Taylor scored three of the team’s runs, including one home run. Daniel and Bohnenstiehl also pitched in with three runs a piece.
Colleen Cockrell, Freeburg
Cockrell scored two runs for Freeburg, including a home run, and added three RBIs as the team topped Dupo 15-5.
Kylie Cleveland, Columbia
Cleveland hit one home run and scored three runs total. She also had two RBIs in Columbia’s 11-0 victory over Chester.
BASEBALL
Hayden Moore, Edwardsville
Several Tigers scored multiple runs in the teams 14-1 win over De Smet, with Moore, a sophomore, scoring two runs and leading the Tigers in RBIs with three.
Comments