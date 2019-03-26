Sports

Tuesday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 26, 2019 09:47 PM

JJAVA - Fotolia

BASEBALL

Austin Sweeney, Cameron Kincheloe and Ian Metcalf, Gibault

In the Hawks’ high scoring 18-13 win over Chester on Tuesday night, the trio of Sweeney, Kincheloe and Metcalf scored three runs apiece. Gibault is currently undefeated with an overall record of 7-0.

Carson Smith and Jake Isaacs, Freeburg

Smith and Isaacs helped make the difference in Freeburg’s 9-8 win over Salem, with Smith scoring a team-high three runs while Isaacs had a team-high three RBIs while going 3-for-5. Freeburg has an overall season record of 5-2.

Sam Horner, Columbia

Horner, a junior for the Eagles, scored three of Columbia’s four runs a 4-3 win over Wesclin. Columbia is 7-1 this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ocean Reinhardt, Central

Ocean Reinhardt led the way for Central in an 8-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran, scoring a team high three goals. The freshman standout has scored 12 goals this season and the Cougars (4-0).

SOFTBALL

Emma Kiger, Abby Scyoc and Tami Wong, Alton

In the Redbirds’ dominating 18-0 win over East St. Louis on Tuesday night, Kiger, Scyoc and Wong scored three runs each with Wong driving in six runs.. Alton has a 5-2 record this season.

