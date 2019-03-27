Wednesday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL
Philip Berberich, Wesclin
In the Warriors’ 9-2 win over Marissa on Wednesday night, sophomore Philip Berberich scored two runs, one of which was a home run, and added a team-high three RBIs.
Nick Walker, Civic Memorial
Walker scored four runs, including a home run in Civic Memorial’s 12-6 win over Mater Dei.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kara Crutchley, Wood River
Crutchley scored four goals in Wood River’s dominating 10-0 win over Riverview Gardens.
SOFTBALL
Jenna Christeson, Civic Memorial
Christeson, a junior for the Eagles, had a team-high four RBIs and also scored two runs a 15-1 victory over Granite City.
Alyssa Cowell, Red Bud
Cowell’s team-high three runs were more than enough to help propel Red Bud past Mascoutah 10-3.
Macey Schreiber, Marissa
Schrieber led the Meteors to an 11-1 win over Wesclin on Wednesday with three runs scored, including the team’s lone home run, and four RBIs.
