Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL
Drew Gray, Belleville East
In the Lancers’ 7-1 win over Madison East (Wisconsin), Gray had the most runs scored with two and the most RBIs with two as well as four stolen bases. Belleville East has a 6-3 overall record.
Mark Branz and Cole Buckner, Gibault
The duo from Gibault scored two runs apiece with Branz bringing in 2 RBIs and Buckner bringing in one as the Hawks shut out Red Bud 10-0. Gibault is undefeated with an 8-0 record.
Philip Reinhardt and Logan Seidler, Valmeyer
In Valmeyer’s 10-2 victory over Dupo on Thursday night, Reinhardt and Seidler scored a team high two runs apiece. The Pirates have a season record of 6-5.
SOFTBALL
Lynna Fischer and Abby Sullivan, Alton
The sophomore duo led the way for the Redbirds, with both Fischer and Sullivan hitting a home run in Alton’s 4-1 win over O’Fallon. Fischer brought in a total of three RBIs. Alton has a record of 6-2.
Claire Marlen, Belleville West
Marlen’s team high three runs helped to propel the Maroons past rival Belleville East 9-6 on Thursday. Belleville West has a record of 4-3.
Erica Schomaker, Central
Schomaker’s three runs were a team high and helped Central top Wesclin 18-3.
