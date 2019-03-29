Sports

Friday’s top performers in high school sports

By Sarah Johnson

March 29, 2019 09:45 PM

Wesclin’s Blake Bernhardt and Jarad Steenbergen talk about baseball regional championship win

Wesclin defeated Althoff 10-1 on Saturday to claim the championship of the Class 2A Althoff Baseball Regional at Whitey Herzog Field.
By
Up Next
Wesclin defeated Althoff 10-1 on Saturday to claim the championship of the Class 2A Althoff Baseball Regional at Whitey Herzog Field.
By

BASEBALL

Alex Elsing, Brandt Goings and Dean Travous, Wesclin

In the Warriors 8-0 shutout of New Athens on Friday afternoon, Elsing, Goings and Travous scored two runs each.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Deonte McGoy, Alton

In the Gold Division of the O’Fallon Relays, McGoy ran the 100 meters in 11.26 seconds and won the event. Alton finished tied for fifth place with Belleville West with 69 points. O’Fallon won the meet with 151.5 points.

Zach Walters and Amari Brooks, Edwardsville

Zach Walters won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes while teammate Amari Brooks swept the shot put and discus events with throws of 49 feet, 4 inches and 139-4 respectively in the Gold Division of the O’Fallon Relays. The Tigers finished second behind host O’Fallon with 121 points.

Taylor Lehman and Roderick Williams, O’Fallon

In the Gold Division of their home meet, Lehman and Williams led the way for the Panthers, winning their individual events. Lehman finished the 300-meter hurdles in 41.21 seconds while Williams jumped 20-10 in the long jump. O’Fallon won the meet with 151.5 points.

Trison Paul, Belleville East

Paul topped the field in the pole vault, vaulting 11 feet in the Gold Division of the O’Fallon Relays and was the only Lancer to win an individual event. Belleville East finished the meet in third place with 103 points.

Casmir Cozzi and Barry Evans, Mascoutah

In the Blue Division of the O’Fallon Relays, Cozzi won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, three seconds. Teammate Evans, won the discus event with a throw of 139 feet, 11 inches. Mascoutah won the Blue Division team title with 143 points.

Zach Pluff, Freeburg

Pluff won the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 8 inches in the Blue Division of the O’Fallon Relays. Freeburg finished second behind Mascoutah with 124 points.

Logan Rubin, Salem

Rubin won the long jump in the Blue Division of the O’Fallon Relays with a jump of 20 feet, 8 inches. Salem finished seventh with 59 points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Payton Richter, Waterloo

Richter scored two of the Bulldogs’ goals in the team’s 3-1 win over Frances Howell North. Waterloo has a record of 5-2-1 so far this season.

SOFTBALL

Maria Smith, Edwardsville

Smith led the Tigers in runs scored and bases stolen with two in each category in the team’s 9-3 win over Civic Memorial.

  Comments  