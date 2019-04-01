Monday’s top performers in high school sports

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Breanna Chandler, Freeburg
Chandler, a junior from Freeburg, edged O’Fallon’s Peyton Schieppe by two one-hundredths of a second for the 800 meter title with a time of 2:26.37 at the Lady Maroons Invitational on Friday. Freeburg placed ninth with 30 points while Homewood-Flossmor won the meet with 111 points.
Abby Korak, Edwardsville
Korak dominated the distance events at the Lady Maroon Invitational with wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. The junior beat Belleville East’s Hannah Eastman by six seconds to claim the win in the 1,600 and topped teammate Hannah Stuart by 32 seconds in the 3,200. The Tigers finished the day in sixth place with 42.5 points.
LaQwasia Stephney, Belleville West
At the Lady Maroon Invitational, Stephney finished first after her 46.48-second performance in the 300 meter hurdles and a second place finish in the 100 meter hurdles in 14.79. The host team settled for second place with 95 points behind first place Homewood-Flossmoor which had 111.
Jayden Ulrich, Wood River
Ulrich had an impressive day on Friday for Wood River at the Lady Maroon Invitational, placing first in the shot put with a throw of 43-7.25 and second in the discus with a throw of 121-2. Wood River finished in 16th place with 19 points.
BASEBALL
Josh Dima, Althoff
Dima scored three runs with a team high four RBIs in the Crusaders’ 17-6 win over Metro-East Lutheran on Monday night. The junior also added a stolen base. Althoff has a record of 3-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lauren Meyer, Father McGivney
Meyer scored three of the Griffins’ six goals in a 6-0 win over Wood River. Father McGivney has an season record of 4-4-3.
