Thursday’s top performers in high school sports

GIRLS SOCCER

Gracie English and Allie Thomas, Belleville East

Thomas and English were an unstoppable duo in the Lancers’ 6-1 win over Belleville East on Thursday night. English scored four goals and teammate Thomas scored two goals off assists from English. Belleville East moves to a season record of 6-5.

Kaylee Poston, Freeburg

Poston scored four of Freeburg’s goals and had one assist in a 9-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran. Freeburg has an overall season record of 6-5.