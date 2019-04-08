Sports

O’Fallon baseball coach set to speak at Senior Sports Group

First-year O’Fallon baseball coach Joe Bauer
Joe Bauer, the first-year varsity baseball coach at O’Fallon High School, will be the guest speaker Friday at the meeting of the Belleville Area Senior Men’s Sports Group.

A former assistant coach at Althoff High School, Southwestern Illinois Community College and OTHS, Bauer is related to former Major League Baseball player and manager, the late Hank Bauer.

Bauer was an outfielder at Bradley University in Peoria before completing his bachelor’s degree at SIU-Edwardsville.

Those interested in attending the 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. meeting at the PSOP building at 201 North Church Street, are urged to make reservations by contacting 618-234-4410 Ext. 7016.

